VAT-busters: lucky Luqa family, and Capuchins, take prize four times

A lucky family from Luqa won the Maltese VAT fiscal lottery four times in five months, an analysis of the public lottery data by MaltaToday shows.

Both the family’s mother, and her daughter, were double-winners through the months of August, September and October – each winning the lottery twice, and with two winning receipts in October alone.

Altogether, the family bagged over €9,500 in winning prizes thanks to their winning receipts, with the prize being ten times the amount of their receipt.

Apart from this lucky family, the other auspicious double-winners were two Capuchin priests: one based in the Floriana Convent, who won €8,796 with two receipts in August alone; and the other from the Kalkara convent, with two receipts in November for a prize of €2,005.

Just as in the first half of the year, which included the parish priest of Birkirkara as one of the multiple winners, these ‘religious’ winners suggest they receive hundreds of receipts in donations from parishioners every month to submit to the VAT fiscal receipt lottery.

Another double-winner in the second half of the year was a Naxxar woman, who won €863.

The prizes for the VAT lottery for receipts from August through to November, delivered over €220,000 in winning prizes to 111 lucky winners. The average prize was just over €2,200, and the highest prizes to breach the €10,000 mark was claimed by five winners. The maximum prize is capped at €11,647, clinched by two winners with a fiscal receipt of over €130.

June returned the highest value of prizes at €64,000.