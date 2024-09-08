Karl Gouder to run for PN general secretary

Former PN MP Karl Gouder is the first to contest for the post of party general secretary.

Gouder currently holds the role of chief operation officer in the PN’s media sphere.

His announcement comes a week after former PN general secretary Michael Piccinino announced last week that he was stepping down as PN general secretary to contest as a candidate in the upcoming general election

Contacted by MaltaToday, Gouder confirmed his intentions to take on this role, stating “I believe that given the current state of our country, it is essential for us to take a stand. This is my moment to support the Nationalist Party, as I see it as the only viable option for our nation to continue its progress. Our country deserves a transformation, and I am convinced that the changes we need can only be achieved with a Nationalist Party in power, steering the country in a new direction.”

Gouder is the former mayor of St Julian’s and stood for PN MP between 2010 and 2013, and between 2015 and 2022.

The general secretary is essentially the party CEO and is responsible for finances and the day-to-day running of the organisation and is often also involved in political strategy and policy drafting.

The general secretary is elected through an election within the PN executive committee.