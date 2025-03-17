Parliament to debate government motion condemning Karol Aquilina

Parliament is set to debate a motion put forward by the government calling for solidarity with the Speaker and condemning Opposition MP Karol Aquilina.

The debate is scheduled to start at 4:30pm just after question time. The motion was put forward last week and comes on the back of some terse exchanges in parliament and outside it over the past weeks.

The situation came to a head last month when the Speaker ruled against the Opposition’s request to hold an urgent debate on the morrow of a clamorous drug heist from the army barracks. The sitting had to be interrupted, with Karol Aquilina directing harsh words towards the Speaker for blocking the debate. A ministerial statement by the Prime Minister on the heist had to be postponed to the day after.

Subsequently, the PN parliamentary group issued a statement echoing Aquilina’s protestations and condemning the Speaker for being partial.

The matter boiled over again last week when Aquilina had another run-in with the Speaker, prompting the government to file a motion expressing solidarity with the Speaker and condemning Aquilina’s behaviour.

What does government’s motion call for?

Motion 341 describes the Opposition’s criticism of the Speaker as a “partisan strategy” intended to “disrupt” the country’s legislative process. It also accuses the Opposition of disrespecting Standing Orders, rulings and decisions taken by the Speaker.

The motion also singles out PN MP Karol Aquilina and calls out what it describes as his “arrogant” behaviour.

The motion calls on the House to express solidarity with Speaker Anglu Farrugia. It also calls on the House to show support to the Speaker’s work, which he conducts in a “professional way and with integrity”.

The motion also calls on all MPs not to use offensive language against each other and the House’s procedures.

The motion also calls on the House to condemn Aquilina’s behaviour and asks the Opposition leader to ensure that instances of disorder such as those instigated by Aquilina will not happen again.

The motion was presented by government Whip Naomi Cachia on behalf of the Labour parliamentary group.