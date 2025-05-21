LIVE | Maksar gang trial: Jurors continue to hear evidence

🔴 LIVE

Jurors are hearing evidence against four men accused of involvement in the murders of journalist Daphne Caruana Galizia in 2017 and lawyer Carmel Chircop in 2015.

Robert and Adrian Agius, Jamie Vella, and George Degiorgio stand charged with complicity in the two killings, which prosecutors say were carried out using explosives and firearms, and motivated by financial and criminal interests.

Testifying on Tuesday, former lead investigator Keith Arnaud detailed how Caruana Galizia was killed by a bomb triggered via SMS and how Chircop was shot dead in his garage after a series of financial disputes, including a €600,000 debt owed to him by Adrian Agius.

Prosecutors Godwin Cini, Danika Vella and Anthony Vella are representing the Attorney General’s office.

Defence lawyer Nicholas Mifsud is appearing for Adrian Agius, Ishmael Psaila and Amadeus Cachia for Jamie Vella, Alfred Abela and Rene Darmanin representing Robert Agius, and Noel Bianco and Leslie Cuschieri for George Degiorgio.

Jason Azzopardi and Therese Comodini Cachia are assisting the Caruana Galizia family, while Vince Galea is assisting the Chircop family.