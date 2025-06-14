Momentum says it is Malta’s real opposition after Metsola snubs PN

Momentum says it is the country's effective opposition, claiming that Roberta Metsola's decision not to contest the Nationalist Party's leadership has left the official Opposition in disarray.

In a statement on Saturday afternoon, Momentum Chairperson Arnold Cassola said Metsola's choice to focus on her "important responsibilities" as president of the European parliament, which he described as a crucial role for Malta's voice in Europe, meant that she has "effectively abandoned" the PN in Malta.

"As a result, the PN is in disarray, leaving Malta with a wholly ineffective opposition. This absence of scrutiny allows Prime Minister Robert Abela to run roughshod over the population, escaping to Ragusa after his MPs voted against the Jean Paul Sofia inquiry, or prioritising a visit to Gozo over comforting the socio-economic victims of a building collapse in Paceville. Malta cannot afford to be without a real and effective opposition in parliament," Cassola said.

On Saturday, Metsola announced she will not be contesting the PN leadership because she could not abandon her role in Brussels. The post of leader became vacant after Bernard Grech resigned on Tuesday in the wake of dismal polling results.

Momentum General-secretary Mark Camilleri Gambin called on people to trust the party with their vote in the next election. "The PN has lost hope of winning the next election and so people should give Momentum the chance to prove our worth in parliament. We will not be bought by the money of unscrupulous developers, we will never abandon our principles and we shall always be there to speak and act for the people," he said.

Momentum was founded as a centrist political force at the start of 2025 and MaltaToday's June survey confirmed it as the third party of choice with 3.1% of the vote, eclipsing ADPD. Led by veteran politician Arnold Cassola, who was one of the founders of Alternattiva Demokratika and even its leader at one point, Momentum has attracted new faces to its fold, who were never involved in politics.