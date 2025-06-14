ADPD says new Smart City connecting road has ‘ulterior motives’

ADPD Deputy General-secretary Mario Mallia said there is no need for a proposed connecting road between Żabbar and Smart City since traffic in the area is “already well-managed”.

Mallia suggested that there might be other interests at play in this issue, hinting at the misuse of the Smart City concession.

“The current road proposal will destroy more natural green spaces. There is absolutely no need to transform a quiet lane used for relaxation after a busy day at work into an asphalted road,” Mallia said on Saturday.

Around 5,600sq.m of agricultural land will be destroyed to make way for the road, which he said will also pose a threat to historical and ecological sites such as the Rinella Valley.

The Green Party added that the concession given to Smart City with the original purpose of having an ICT and media park has changed to accommodate the construction of luxury residences on public land.

Deputy Chairperson Carmel Cacopardo called on the government to give a breakdown of the Smart City concession and “how this was changed to accommodate the few”.

ADPD said introducing new roads will not solve the traffic congestion problem. It said it would be wiser if the money to be spent on the new road is used to fund an extension of San Klement Park along the Cottonera Lines.

“By extending San Klement Park and seeking to restore the fortifications would mean that historical sites that have been allowed to deteriorate and be vandalised will now be given the attention they deserve,” Cacopardo said, adding there was no need for the connecting road.

He noted that the new road would only encourage more car usage and be detrimental to the area.

READ ALSO | Moviment Graffitti: No need for new two-lane road linking Żabbar to Smart City