Government launches public consultation to curb alcohol-related harm

The government has launched a public consultation on Malta’s new National Alcohol Consumption Policy, aiming to reduce alcohol-related harm across the country.

“We need to show that alcohol consumption is not a normal part of our culture,” said Minister for Social Policy and Children's Rights, Michael Falzon, during a press conference on Wednesday. “We need to do this through increased awareness, including in schools and even in the workplace.”

The proposed policy follows the previous one, which ran from 2018 to 2023. It focuses on three main priorities: limiting the acceptability, accessibility, and availability of alcohol; tackling alcohol-related harm; and improving monitoring and evaluation.

The consultation is open for five weeks, until 31 July 2025, and the public can send in their suggestions at publicconsultation.gov.mt.

The new policy aims to create a sense of responsibility when it comes to alcohol use, especially in spaces where children and young people are present. As part of this, the policy proposes mandatory training for shop owners and workers who sell or serve alcohol.

The aim is to improve the country’s overall well-being by addressing the wide-reaching effects of alcohol not only on the drinker, but also on families, communities, and society at large.

The second part of the policy outlines the harms caused by alcohol, including damage to individual health, domestic violence, and traffic accidents. It suggests setting up a screening system to identify alcohol use early and help those at risk.

The final section focuses on how Malta will keep track of alcohol use going forward where the government plans to set up a National Focal Point on Alcohol to oversee and coordinate efforts.

It also places a strong focus on underage drinking. The policy points out that the later a person starts drinking in life, the less likely they are to experience alcohol-related harm.

Falzon said the new policy is needed to push for cultural change. He warned that “alcogenic environments”, spaces that encourage drinking, make it harder to tackle alcohol harm. The policy hopes to reduce overall alcohol use by limiting access and offering help to people who struggle with alcohol use disorder.