St Michael Hospice welcomes 500 patients in first six months

St Michael Hospice has welcomed 501 new patients within the community in just six months since opening its doors, marking a major milestone for Hospice Malta.

The state-of-the-art 15,000-square-metre complex in Santa Venera, built on the former Adelaide Cini Institute grounds, offers a tranquil environment where 60% of the site is preserved as gardens and open spaces. It replaces the charity’s previous base in Balzan and has enabled the care team to expand its services significantly.

Hospice Malta CEO Kenneth Delia highlighted the sharp increase in demand for its services. The loan of medical equipment—provided free of charge to help patients remain in their homes—has more than doubled in four years, from 377 patients in 2020 to 735 in 2024. Already, nearly 500 patients have benefitted from the scheme in the first half of 2025.

“Loaning of medical equipment at no charge allows patients to remain in their own homes and communities, maintaining their independence as much as possible,” Delia said, noting that the new premises had allowed Hospice Malta to double its storage and service capacity.

Similar growth has been seen in the care assistance service, with close to 29,000 hours of support given in 2024, compared to just over 9,000 in 2020. In the first six months of 2025 alone, 15,000 hours have already been delivered.

The new premises also house a greatly expanded Day Therapy Unit, which has already supported nearly 200 patients through therapy, emotional, psychological, and social work sessions. Unlike the single-room setup in Balzan, St Michael Hospice now has an entire wing dedicated to therapy, allowing for more simultaneous sessions, greater patient capacity, and improved quality of care.

St Michael Hospice, valued at €25 million, was donated by the Archdiocese of Malta in 2019 and made possible through funding from the National Development and Social Fund, the EU, as well as public and corporate donations. It represents a long-held vision by Hospice Malta, founded in 1989, to provide comprehensive and high-quality palliative care in a dedicated environment.

Plans are also underway for the opening of the hospice’s new in-patient unit, in collaboration with the Ministry for Health, which will further extend the range of services available.

Hospice Malta’s services are partially supported by the Ministry for Social Policy and Children’s Rights, as well as the Ministry for Health. Public support remains crucial, and donations can be made online at www.hospicemalta.org.