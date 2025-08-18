National Alcohol Policy fails to address drink-driving: Insurance association

The Insurance Association Malta is warning that the new National Alcohol Policy lacks robust enforcement measures and fails to adequately address drink-driving.

“With the island still reeling from a tragic number of road fatalities, it is disappointing that proven measures, such as random breath testing and mandatory alcohol testing after accidents, remain absent,” the Association said.

In June, government launched a public consultation on Malta’s new National Alcohol Consumption Policy, aiming to reduce alcohol-related harm across the country.

The association has long been calling for random roadside drug and alcohol testing, an appeal reiterated by Magistrate Joe Mifsud who urged increased enforcement after a Senglea motorcycle accident revealed the rider had cocaine in his system.

It pointed to the policy's own data showing that alcohol consumption in Malta rose by 23% between 2010 and 2019, while the European average fell by roughly the same percentage.

Almost half of those aged 20 to 49 admit to drinking more than six glasses of alcohol each week

“The policy acknowledges rising alcohol use across all age groups, yet remains practically silent on the sanctions and enforcement that are crucial to deterring repeat offenders. Education alone is the carrot, but without the stick of enforcement, it will not be enough,” the association said.

The association, a non-profit organisation that represents the views and common interests of all insurance companies in Malta, urged the government to follow the lead of other European countries, which were implementing tougher laws to curb drink-driving, including: Random roadside checks and stricter penalties, such as higher fines and licence suspensions, mandatory reporting of driving-under-the-influence cases to insurers, alcolock devices for repeat offenders — technology already in use in Italy and elsewhere — which prevent a vehicle from starting if the driver is over the legal limit, subsidised taxi services during large events, coupled with campaigns promoting designated drivers and greater use of CCTV footage to identify and deter dangerous behaviour on the roads.

“Educating drivers on the risks is vital, but it must be matched by strong deterrents that make repeat offences far less likely,” the insurance association said.

The Association also called on the authorities to ensure that the new National Alcohol Policy delivered meaningful change, warning that "without decisive measures, Malta risks relegating this policy to another missed opportunity, and drink-driving will remain a deadly, preventable threat on our roads”.