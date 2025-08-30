Former aide to Andy Ellul made first CEO of MCESD

A former aide within the Parliamentary Secretariat for Social Dialogue has been appointed as the first CEO of the Malta Council for Economic and Social Development (MCESD).

In a statement, the secretariat said that Zerafa’s appointment follows a change in the law aimed at strengthening the council’s operations and administrative structure. “The CEO will also serve as secretary to the council,” government explained.

Zerafa is a law graduate and also holds a Master’s degree from Lancaster University in the United Kingdom.

The secretariat said that Zerafa has served as Executive Secretary of the MCESD, apart from other roles in the Office of the Prime Minister and the Ministry for Foreign Affairs, “acting as a consultant on various legal, social, and economic matters.”

Parliamentary Secretary Andy Ellul stated that he believes Zerafa is a suitable person to continue strengthening social dialogue in Malta through the MCESD.