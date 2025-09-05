National Climate Adaptation Plan now under discussion, minister announces

The Maltese government has announced the drafting of the National Climate Adaptation Plan is now under discussion at the Malta Council for Economic and Social Development (MCESD).

"This is a global challenge, and Malta, as a small island, must adapt to it. We cannot do this without the involvement of society as a whole," said Minister for the Environment, Energy and Public Cleansing, Miriam Dalli, during the discussions on Friday.

The discussions come just days after the publication of a Preliminary Market Consultation (PMC) aimed at engaging experts to help develop the plan, which is being prepared by the Climate Action Authority.

The MCESD meeting included technical presentations by Climate Action Authority CEO Ing. Abigail Cutajar and Grant Thornton consultant Dr George Vella.

Minister Dalli emphasised the importance of strategic planning to build a resilient country. “We have given a mandate to the Climate Action Authority to develop a national plan that strengthens our resilience. We need to minimise risks and ensure resilience before the effects become more severe and more costly to remedy,” she said.

Social partners highlighted the need for practical strategies and raised issues related to competitiveness, compliance costs, and access to data. Other topics discussed included education, enforcement, innovation, inter-ministerial coordination, and private sector involvement.

MCESD Chairperson David Xuereb noted Malta’s vulnerability to climate change and the need to plan for skills, business impacts, and investment opportunities, while Climate Action Authority CEO Abigail Cutajar said the plan is about daily life, not just reports, and cannot succeed without social partners, explaining that there are also various opportunities aligned with the 2050 vision that Malta is shaping.

The social partners pledged to continue contributing actively to ensure the Adaptation Plan is both sustainable and relevant to Malta’s challenges and potential.