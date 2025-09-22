Rosianne Cutajar appointed back to parliamentary health committee amid MPs reshuffle

PL MP Rosianne Cutajar has once again been appointed to parliament’s health committee following a reshuffle of Labour representatives across several parliamentary committees.

Cutajar used to chair the health committee in 2022 until she was removed in 2023 after stepping down from Labour’s parliamentary group when WhatsApp messages revealed her close ties with Yorgen Fenech.

She was readmitted to the Labour group a year later.

On Monday, parliament approved four motions reshaping the membership of four parliamentary committees.

Cutajar will serve on the health committee alongside PL MP Katya De Giovanni, replacing Ray Abela and Malcolm Paul Agius Galea.

Agius Galea was replaced as committee chair by Labour MP Romilda Zarb.

Meanwhile, Ramona Attard will be replacing Andy Ellul on the public accounts committee. Attard will also join the social affairs committee, taking over from Randolph De Battista, who resigned from parliament in January after being appointed Malta’s permanent representative to the UN and other international organisations in Geneva.

In the petitions committee, Labour MP Ray Abela will replace Katya De Giovanni, who had served there since 2022.