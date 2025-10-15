WATCH | Ta’ Xbiex seafront regeneration project announced

The Ministry for the Environment, through the Grand Harbour Regeneration Corporation (GHRC), will be carrying out regeneration works along the Ta’ Xbiex seafront, a stretch of more than one kilometre.

The project, which is expected to start during the last week of October, will see the embellishment of the promenade and the quay area, including the installation of new water and street lighting systems.

This was announced by the Minister for the Environment, Miriam Dalli, and the GHRC Chief Executive Officer Gino Cauchi, together with representatives from the Ta’ Xbiex Local Council.

“Another promised project, another project that will now be delivered. This project will address the daily needs of the community while strengthening our vision for public spaces that are sustainable, inclusive, and of high quality. The Ta’ Xbiex promenade will combine functionality with aesthetics, as well as environmental elements,” said Minister Dalli.

To maintain visual harmony and the aesthetic quality of the project, high-quality materials will be used for the paving, complementing those already installed along the Msida promenade. High-quality lava stone and porphyry paving, a durable material resistant to natural elements, will be used.

The project will also include a greenway to promote alternative and sustainable modes of travel.

In addition, the project will feature important infrastructural works, coordinated with the relevant authorities. These will include the installation of new water systems, improvements to the street lighting system, including underground ducting for service cables; and upgrades to the rainwater management system.

“This project will complement those already completed by the GHRC in Pietà and Msida. With this, the entire stretch of seafront, starting from the Sa Maison area and extending beyond Ta’ Xbiex, will have been regenerated. Challenges are inevitable, as works must be carried out in an area with ongoing commercial activity, but through collaboration with all stakeholders, especially the Ta’ Xbiex Local Council, we will deliver yet another quality project for residents and the public,” said Gino Cauchi.