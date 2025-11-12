menu

Fire breaks out at Żejtun scrapyard

Civil Protection Department officials fighting fire at Żejtun scrap yard close to Tal-Barrani Road • Residents close to Tal-Barrani told to close doors and windows due to toxic smoke from the fire 

jade_bezzina
12 November 2025, 3:47pm
by Jade Bezzina
1 min read
The fire broke out on Wednesday afternoon, with residents in the area told to close their doors and windows due to the toxic smoke (Photo: James Bianchi/MaltaToday)
The fire broke out on Wednesday afternoon, with residents in the area told to close their doors and windows due to the toxic smoke (Photo: James Bianchi/MaltaToday)

Updated at 4:15pm with minister’s comments

A fire broke out at a Żejtun scrap yard close to Tal-Barrani Road on Wednesday afternoon.

A Civil Protection Department official confirmed the incident, with officials on site.

A video taken close to the Marsa racetrack, sent to MaltaToday, shows large plumes of smoke bellowing from the site of the incident

Navigation app Waze is already showing heavy traffic piling up in the area.

(Photo: James Bianchi/MaltaToday)
(Photo: James Bianchi/MaltaToday)

Addressing parliament on Wednesday, Home Affairs Minister Byron Camilleri confirmed the incident, confirming the large flames at the scrap yard.

Residents of neighbouring localities, Camilleri said, should close doors and windows, as smoke could be toxic.

The minister said cars and vehicle parts are stacked on top of each other, making CPD officials’ work harder in fighting the fire.

More to follow. 

 

Jade Bezzina is an intern with MaltaToday. She is pursuing a degree in communications at...
By using this site, you agree to our Privacy Policy including the use of cookies to enhance your experience.