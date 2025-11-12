Fire breaks out at Żejtun scrapyard

Updated at 4:15pm with minister’s comments

A fire broke out at a Żejtun scrap yard close to Tal-Barrani Road on Wednesday afternoon.

A Civil Protection Department official confirmed the incident, with officials on site.

A video taken close to the Marsa racetrack, sent to MaltaToday, shows large plumes of smoke bellowing from the site of the incident

Navigation app Waze is already showing heavy traffic piling up in the area.

Addressing parliament on Wednesday, Home Affairs Minister Byron Camilleri confirmed the incident, confirming the large flames at the scrap yard.

Residents of neighbouring localities, Camilleri said, should close doors and windows, as smoke could be toxic.

The minister said cars and vehicle parts are stacked on top of each other, making CPD officials’ work harder in fighting the fire.

More to follow.