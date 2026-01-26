PN: Malta only EU state to increase emissions intensity since 2013

The Nationalist Party says Malta is the only EU member state to have increased the intensity of its greenhouse gas emissions since 2013, blaming what it described as the government’s lack of ambition on renewable energy and climate policy.

In a statement issued by PN MP Eve Borg Bonello, the PN said recent figures published by Eurostat show Malta’s emissions intensity has risen by 17% over the past decade, while the EU average fell by 34%. Emissions intensity measures the amount of greenhouse gases produced per unit of economic output, indicating how climate-efficient an economy is. A reduction means fewer emissions for the same level of economic activity.

The Opposition said the data shows that Malta is not only emitting more because its economy has grown, but that it is generating more pollution for every euro produced today than it did in 2013. By contrast, it noted that other EU countries had registered sharp improvements, including Estonia with a 64% reduction, Ireland with 50% and Finland with 44%.

The PN also pointed to Malta’s low uptake of renewable energy, saying that in 2024 just 10.7% of energy was generated from renewable sources, compared to an EU average of over 25%, placing Malta third from last in the EU rankings. It accused the Labour government of apathy towards innovative solutions and of failing to tackle everyday problems such as traffic congestion, which also contributes to emissions.

The party warned that weak performance on renewables would not only harm the environment but also undermine Malta’s economic competitiveness as the EU tightens carbon regulations in line with its 2030 and 2050 climate targets. According to the PN, this would ultimately translate into higher costs for families and businesses.

Calling on the government to take serious action on renewable energy and emissions reduction, the PN said Malta and Gozo could not afford to remain among the worst performers in Europe. With political will, it said, the country could instead secure a better quality of life for current and future generations.