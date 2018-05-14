Teachers’ union demands increased security in schools

The Malta Union of Teachers (MUT) has called on the government to take concrete steps to address security concerns in and around Malta’s schools.

“After another serious incident that could have had much more serious consequences last Friday in front of a state middle school, the MUT sustains that the ministry should not procrastinate anymore on this issue and that if things remain status quo the union will have no option but to take the necessary action to protect workers in schools,” the union said in a statement.

It added that there had already been another three similar incidents during the current scholastic year, with the MUT noting that “the trend in these cases is for them to be considered as isolated incidents”.

“Also, everything possible is made for these cases to remain hidden so as to project the idea that everything is under control,” the MUT said.

According to the union, this was being done in “several ways, including the ongoing directions being given to schools.”

“The MUT is asserting that these cases are serious enough and that the ministry shouldn’t wait for another case, and more victims, before implementing security measures including the continued presence of a security officer in schools and the strengthening of Police presence at the beginning and end of the school day when students are going in and out of the school.”

Finally the union “reiterated” that the ministry “has already conducted a study on the security measures needed to be taken but the results of this study has been ignored”.