SEC exam results improve in English, Maths, but not in Maltese

Examination statistics published today show that an improvement was registered in the results of students sitting for their Secondary Education Certificate exams in English and Maths, however lower grades were obtained in Maltese compared to 2017.

The statistics show that a total of 8,950 students sat for SEC Ordinary Level and MATSEC Advanced and Intermediate Level exams this year, with their ages ranging from 15 to 82.

The rate of students who obtained a grade of 7 or better - which is necessary in order to pass - in the SEC English Language exam stood at almost 83%, while 71% managed a grade of 5 or better. This was an improvement on 2017 results, when 82% got a grade of 1-7 and 70% a grade of 1-5.

Improvements were also registered in SEC Maths, with 78% and 57% obtaining grades of 1-7 or 1-5, respectively, and improvement over 2017, when the figures stood at 76% and 55%.

In SEC Maltese, however, students generally fared worse this year than the last, with 66% obtaining grades of 1-5 respectively, compared to 68% 2017. This year, however, saw a higher rate of 1-7 grades, at 77% compared to the previous year’s 76%. A grade of 5 or better is generally required to enter most sixth form schools, including the Junior College.

A total of 5,145 students sat for SEC exams, with European Studies, German, Greek and Russian being the subjects with the highest rate of pass marks, and Accounting having amongst the lowest.

When it came to this year’s MATSEC A-level results, 76% were given grades of A to E in English, and 86% in Maltese. The rate of A to E grades for Pure Maths stood at 70%.

A total of 3,805 students aged 16 to 73 sat for one or more A-levels and Intermediate Level exams, with 776 opting to sit for the matriculation certificate - consisting of two A-levels, three Intermediate Levels and Systems of Knowledge - in full.

Students will be receiving their results by SMS today, with a hard copy also being sent by post.

Forty cases of “irregularities” were detected by invigilators and markers, with these being subsequently sent to a disciplinary committee which decides what action to take, ranging from a simple warning to the grade being disqualified.

The examination board said it would be analysing all results and drawing up a detailed report discussing improvements and deterioration in grades.

It also said that, as from next year, there will no longer be any fees for SEC and MATSEC exams.

Free summer classes for O-Level resits

The Youth Guarantee Project will be offering free SEC revision classes for students who need to resit their Biology, English, Maltese, Maths and Physics exams.

The classes, which are EU co-funded, will involve an intensive five-week programme, running from the end of July till the end of August, and students who obtained marks of 6, 7 or U, or were absent in the five core subjects, are entitled to apply.

Students can choose to take classes in a maximum of three subjects, including a choice of one science subject (Biology or Physics).

Applications can be submitted on education.gov.mt/revision by 18 July at 10am. By applying for the classes, students are not automatically applying for a resit.

Resit sessions start on 28 August and continue till 7 September, with registration open from 19 to 26 July.