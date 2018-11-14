Former minister’s chief of staff Silvio Scerri appointed ARMS boss

Silvio Scerri, the former right-hand man to Manuel Mallia, has been appointed as Chief Executive Officer for ARMS ltd.

Scerri replaced former CEO John Attard, who resigned from the position last month. Attard, who had only been appointed in May, was put on long leave by the Office of the Prime Minster and later submitted his resignation just months after taking up the post, the Malta Independent reported.

The CEOs that have been appointed since the company was set up in 2010 have always been appointed in a position of trust basis with no public call for the application. The CEO typically has a five-year definite contract with the company.

Scerri is the eighth CEO of ARMS Ltd. The first CEO was Wilfred Borg, who was followed by Henrey Attard, James Davies, Carmen Ciantar, David Magro, Lawrence Cauchi and John Attard. The Labour government has made seven out of eight appointments.

Scerri formerly served as Chief of Staff at the National Security and Home Affairs after minister Manuel Mallia lost his portfolio in December 2014. Then in May 2016 he was appointed Chief Enforcement and Security Officer with Transport Malta, and two years after, he was then prompted to Senior Chief Officer of the Malta National Electromobility Platform Directorate and the Enforcement Directorate within Transport Malta.