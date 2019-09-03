menu

PA’s approval of ‘piecemeal’ applications ruining Malta’s urban areas, developers say

The MDA said it would be lobbying the authority for planning policies to be changed so that piecemeal development is no longer approved

yannick_pace
3 September 2019, 8:45am
by Yannick Pace
The MDA said it would be lobbying for a change in planning policies in order to safeguard Malta's urban areas
The MDA said it would be lobbying for a change in planning policies in order to safeguard Malta's urban areas

The Malta Developers Association (MDA) said on Tuesday will be “lobbying” the Planning Authority to ensure that planning policies are changed in a manner that prevent “piecemeal development”.

In a statement, the MDA made reference to a development in Marsalforn, a photo of which was doing the round on social media over the weekend.

The photo shows an apartment block which appears to consist of a number of separately owned apartments, where one of apartment owners was granted a permit to build an additional floor.

“MDA acknowledged that an eyesore results when these types of permits unfortunately are approved, even though they are in line with current planning policies,” it said in a statement.

“This only results in ruining the entire perspective and design of the original development.”

The MDA said that “in this context” it completely disagrees with “the fact that the Planning Authority does not consider the visual effect on the streetscape when it processes such small, individual permit applications.

These applications, the MDA said, were “continuously running” Malta and Gozo’s urban areas.

“The Association also needs to ensure that additions or changes to the facades of existing developments can be approved only when they apply to a more holistic approach to prevent further uglification of certain localities,’ the MDA said.

Yannick joined MaltaToday as a journalist in 2016. His main areas of interest are politics...
More in National
New e-scooter rules will deter users, Bicycle Advocacy Group says
National

New e-scooter rules will deter users, Bicycle Advocacy Group says
David Hudson
Gozo sewage outfall damaged by illegal waste successfully repaired
National

Gozo sewage outfall damaged by illegal waste successfully repaired
David Hudson
Parliamentary gender equality proposal will use women to 'thwart democracy', PD says
National

Parliamentary gender equality proposal will use women to 'thwart democracy', PD says
Yannick Pace
[WATCH] Malta to get fourth consecutive surplus in 2019, Scicluna says
National

[WATCH] Malta to get fourth consecutive surplus in 2019, Scicluna says
David Hudson
By using this site, you agree to our Privacy Policy including the use of cookies to enhance your experience.