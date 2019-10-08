44 migrants rescued by charity vessel brought to Malta

44 migrants that were rescued by the charity vessel Open Arms on Sunday have been brought to Malta.

A spokesperson for the Armed Forces of Malta confirmed to MaltaToday that the 44 migrants were transferred to an AFM patrol boat in the early hours of Monday morning, and disembarked at Hay Wharf at around 10am.

Taking to social media on Monday, the NGO said that on Sunday night they had rescued 40 people, among them, was one child and a baby.

🔴#BREAKING 40 people rescued last night in the dark. One child and a baby among them. We found them in a wooden shell and took them to the #OpenArms. At the same time near Lampedusa, 30 people died in a shipwreck. The search of bodies is still on.

This is #Med: life or death. pic.twitter.com/1xtdbnGZTT — Open Arms ENG (@openarms_found) October 7, 2019

"We found them in a wooden shell and took them to the #OpenArms," said Open Arms.

The NGO said that while the rescue was taking place near Lampedusa, 30 people had died in a shipwreck and that the search for bodies was ongoing.

The latest development comes just as home affairs ministers from EU member states are meeting in Luxembourg to discuss a draft proposal, drawn up last month in Malta to formalise a system for the rescue and relocation of migrants saved at sea.

Malta, Italy, France and Germany have agreed to the draft deal, however, several countries, have voiced opposition, such as Poland and Hungary.