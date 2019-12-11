Protest in Valletta on Republic Day

Rule of law NGO Repubblika will organise a protest this Friday, on Republic Day, in Valletta while republic day celebrations and parades are taking place in the capital.

"The best way to celebrate Republic Day is to defend the Republic from the web of criminality that has taken hold of our country's institutions," the NGO said in a statement on Wednesday.

Repubblika, Manuel Delia, and Occupy Justice will meet outside the law courts in Valletta at 9:15am and have invited the public to bring posters and whistles.

"We therefore urge all Maltese and Gozitans of good will to join us in Valletta," Repubblika said. The poster promoting the protest says that 'Republic Day is for the people.'

15 minutes after the protest is set to start, the contingent of the Armed Forces of Malta will be accompanied by a marching band outside parliament in Freedom Square. The contingent will march along Republic Street and all the way to St George's Square, where a ceremonial parade will start at 10am.

The Prime Minister Joseph Muscat, President George Vella and other distinctive guests will be present for the parade.

At 11am in the Grandmaster's Palace, the President will give out medals during an investiture ceremony. Vella will then place a memorial wreath at the foot of the monument of Republic Malta in Marsa.

Late in the afternoon at 5pm, a number of marches organised by La Valette Musical Society will take place in Valletta.