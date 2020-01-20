AUM land in Cottonera is not public, Sadeen insists

In an appeal against the Planning Authority’s refusal of their campus extension in Cottonera, the Jordanian company Sadeen Group has insisted the area of the proposed development “is not by definition public since it was granted to Sadeen, following the parliamentary resolution, by title of emphytheusis.”

Sadeen was reacting to one of the main reasons given by the Planning Authority board for refusing a permit for its expansive extension in Bormla, on grounds that the new blocks “result in a loss of public open space within an urban area.”

Sadeen instead referred to the spaces affected by the project as “utilitarian” and not “public spaces” because of their use as a “makeshift car park and boat yard”, which do not contribute to the character of the area.

Moreover, Sadeen insisted that the staircase area, an area which Bormla residents do not want to be built up, will be developed as an “open air theatre with an umbrella like structure aimed at enhancing space.”

In their appeal Sadeen claim that the photomontages of the project, which they had themselves submitted, “give an incorrect impression of the static status of the vicinity”, not taking in consideration “the animated status of the surrounding built environment.”

Sadeen said it did so to dispute the PA board’s conclusion that the project would “obstruct” views of Senglea Gate and the adjacent fortifications.

As regards the proposed dormitory block in St Paul’s Square, described as “excessive and out of scale” by the PA board, Sadeen is insisting that they are prepared to make changes to plans as suggested by the case officer, who recommended that a final decision on this part of the project should have been taken at a later stage.

But the developers defended the principle of having a dormitory erected on the public square, adding that this will include parking facilities “which will be of great benefit to surroundings” while improving the traffic situation.

Moreover, they also claim that the proposed development aims to make the Cottonera area a student city, which will enhance the regeneration of the area.

The developers are insisting that the PA board was mistaken in disregarding the case officer’s recommendation to approve the project because the project conforms to a development brief issued in 2015.

PA chairman Vince Cassar had shot down this argument, saying that a significant amount of time had passed since 2015 and that the heritage aspect had to be protected more than ever. “We gave you a chance to present new plans, but you insisted on sticking to the original plans... Therefore I have no choice but to call for a final vote,” Cassar said.

In response to the appeal presented by the developers, the residents’ organisation Tuna Artna Lura which led a grassroots campaign against the project, have set up a GoFundMe page to raise €5,800 in donations for legal and architectural fees (€3,500), reports and research (€1,000), printing, design and resources (€1,000) and transfer fees (€300).

Co-Founder Rebecca Cremona said: “Protesting on the street just isn’t enough anymore. We’ve managed to stop the planning application, but AUM has now appealed... But now it will go to tribunal and that costs money, so we need to collect it. The system favours those with money, AUM owners can afford costly legal fees. We cannot.”