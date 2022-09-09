[WATCH] King Charles III pays tribute to his 'darling Mama'

King Charles III has paid tribute to his late mother Queen Elizabeth II in his maiden speech as sovereign of the United Kingdom.

“We owe her the most heartfelt debt any family could owe to their mother, for her love, affection, guidance and example," he said.

People from all over the globe paid tribute to Queen Elizabeth II, the longest-serving British monarch, who passed away on Thursday at age 96.

Senior royals had gathered at her Scottish estate earlier on Thursday when the Palace announced that Her Majesty was under medical supervision after expressing concern for her health.

In his first address to the British public, King Charles III described Queen Elizabeth II as an “inspiration” to many.

"In her life of service we saw that abiding love of tradition together with that fearless embrace of progress which makes us great as nations," he said. "The affection, admiration and respect she inspired became a hallmark of her reign."

He looked back at her first days as Queen of the United Kingdom.

"When The Queen came to the throne, Britain and the world were still coping with the privations and aftermath of the Second World War, and still living by the conventions of earlier times. In the course of the last 70 years we have seen our society become one of many cultures and many faiths,” he said.

“The institutions of the State have changed in turn. But, through all changes and challenges, our nation and the wider family of Realms - of whose talents, traditions and achievements I am so inexpressibly proud - have prospered and flourished. Our values have remained, and must remain, constant. The role and the duties of Monarchy also remain, as does the Sovereign's particular relationship and responsibility towards the Church of England - the Church in which my own faith is so deeply rooted."

He continued his speech by speaking about succeeding his mother to the throne.

"As the Queen herself did with such unswerving devotion, I too now solemnly pledge myself throughout he remaining time God grants me, to uphold the constitutional principles at the heart of our nation,” he said.

The King also said that he was creating his son William Prince of Wales.

"With Catherine beside him, our new Prince and Princess of Wales will, I know, continue to inspire and lead our national conversations, helping to bring the marginal to the centre ground where vital help can be given," he said.

He ended his speech by thanking his mother.

"And to my darling Mama, as you begin your last great journey to join my dear late Papa, I want simply to say this: thank you. Thank you for your love and devotion to our family and to the family of nations you have served so diligently all these years. May 'flights of Angels sing thee to thy rest'," he said.