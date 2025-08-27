Denmark summons top US diplomat over alleged Greenland covert operation

Denmark's foreign minister, Lars Løkke Rasmussen, has summoned the top US diplomat in Copenhagen on Wednesday, after reports that American citizens with connections to US President Donald Trump, have been conducting secretive operations in Greenland.

The alleged aim was to infiltrate Greenland's society and promote its separation from Denmark to the US, although it was unclear who these individuals were working for according to the Danish public broadcaster, DR.

“We are aware that foreign actors continue to show an interest in Greenland and its position in the Kingdom of Denmark,” Rasmussen said in a statement. “Any attempt to interfere in the internal affairs of the Kingdom will of course be unacceptable.”

US President Trump has on several occasions indicated his interest in annexing Greenland and even tried to buy the land during his first presidential term.

Both Denmark and Greenlandic governments rejected this proposal. Greenland is a semi-autonomous region with Denmark responsible for foreign relations and defence. The large island is home to around 50,000 people.

US Vice-President JD Vance had also accused Copenhagen of underinvesting in Greenland, and Denmark as not maintaining enough safety to keep US troops and Greenlanders safe from countries interested in its Arctic naval routes and potential mineral wealth.

However, Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen warned the US that they "cannot annex another country", with Greenland leader Jens-Frederik Neilsen adding: "We don't belong to anyone else. We decide our own future."