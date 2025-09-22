Jimmy Kimmel back on the air after brief suspension

American TV host Jimmy Kimmel will return on air after he was suspended indefinitely after his comments on the murder of Charlie Kirk.

Last week, Disney announced that it was pulling Kimmel’s show off the air came hours after the chairman of the US Federal Communications Commission, Brendan Carr, assailed Kimmel and suggested that his regulatory agency might take action against ABC because of remarks the host made on his show.

On Monday, Disney explained its decision by stating, “Last Wednesday, we made the decision to suspend production on the show to avoid further inflaming a tense situation at an emotional moment for our country.”

The media giant added, “It is a decision we made because we felt some of the comments were ill-timed and thus insensitive.”

The comments at the centre of this week’s firestorm came during Kimmel’s opening monologue on Monday night.

“We hit some new lows over the weekend with the MAGA gang desperately trying to characterize this kid who murdered Charlie Kirk as anything other than one of them, and doing everything they can to score political points from it,” the host said.

Since the suspension, Disney was the target of sizable backlash, with many even cancelling their Disney+ streaming subscriptions.

Others on the right, including US President Donald Trump had hailed Kimmel’s removal, calling it, “Great news for America.”