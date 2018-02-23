Two people shot dead outside UBS Zurich bank

Two people have been shot dead outside a branch of the UBS bank in the Swiss city of Zurich, local police say.

The killings happened in broad daylight in the middle of the Zurich’s downtown area, according to local reports.

Images in the Swiss media showed two bodies lying motionless, close together on a pavement.

There was a large police presence at the scene in the Europaallee area.

Police have assured the public that the situation was now under control and that there was no danger.

Eyewitnesses had reported four or five shots being fired.

It is also not clear whether the police have apprehended the shooter, but there is a heavy police presence on the ground.

Authorities told local media they were responding to an incident in downtown Zurich, near the Swiss financial hub's main train station.

More to follow…