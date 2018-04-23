Duchess of Cambridge gives birth to boy

The Duchess of Cambridge has given birth to a baby boy.

The child, who was born in the Lindo Wing of St Mary's Hospital, central London, at around 11.01am local time, is fifth in line to the throne and the Queen's sixth great-grandchild.

The couple’s third child weighed in at 8lb 7oz.

A Kensington Palace statement said Catherine and her new son are "both doing well".

Her Royal Highness and her child are both doing well. — Kensington Palace (@KensingtonRoyal) April 23, 2018

William was present for the birth, the palace added.

The statement added and that members of both families had been informed and were "delighted with the news".

The duchess was admitted to hospital shortly before 6:00 on Monday with the announcement of the birth coming shortly after 13:00.

The name of the new child has not yet been announced.

By tradition the arrival of the Cambridges’ third child will also be marked with a bulletin on show at Buckingham Palace. A proclamation for the public – on foolscap-sized paper set in a dark wooden frame – will be placed on an ornate golden easel on the forecourt of the palace. The notice used to be handwritten, but is now typed.