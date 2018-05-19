menu

10 dead in Texas school shooting, teenager arrested

Police found information on the suspect's diary, computer, and mobile phone suggesting that he planned the attack and intended to kill himself afterwards.

19 May 2018, 10:38am
Ten people have been killed and 10 others injured in a shooting incident at a school in Texas.

17 year-old pupil Dimitrios Pagourtzis opened fire with a shotgun and a revolver, taken from his father, at Santa Fe high school, the state governor said.

Most of the dead are students, police said.

Texas Governor Greg Abbott said "various kinds of explosive devices" had been found at the school and off-campus. They included "a CO2 device" and "a Molotov cocktail", he said.

The governor said the teenager "gave himself up" because "he didn't have the courage to commit the suicide".

 

