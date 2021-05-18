Marsa FC President Ramon Gusman steps down

Ramon Gusman has stepped down from his role as Marsa FC President.

The resignation’s announcement came during an MFA council meeting held on Tuesday.

Gusman’s resignation comes after the Marsa club failed to qualify to the country’s top tier football competition having failed to reached the 75% game threshold due to the COVID-19 pandemic restrictions.

Marsa FC finished the season with 50 points, three more than second placed Pembroke Athleta and 14 clear of San Gwann, who finished the season in third place.

Ramon Gusman was also president of Marsa’s regatta club.

Gusman invested heavily in Marsa FC, boosting the squad with a number of players.

READ ALSO: Hamrun crowned Malta football champions after competition is ended because of COVID restrictions