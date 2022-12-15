Michele Marcolini is new national team head coach

The Malta FA has announced Michele Marcolini as new National Team Head Coach.

The 47-year-old Italian will be contracted until the end of 2024 and will take up the new role as of the 1st of January 2023.

He will be replacing Devis Mangia who stepped down from the role last November, having been suspended from his duties by the MFA after allegations of sexual harassment and misconduct were made by two national team footballers. The case is being investigated by the police.

The MFA had also tasked its Safeguarding Officer to investigate the allegations.

Michele Marcolini will be joined by Davide Mandelli as Assistant Coach.

“We are very pleased that Michele Marcolini has accepted our offer to become the new National Teams Head Coach. We have gone through a thorough process to arrive at this decision. His profile fits the requirements set by the Association, focused on the long-term development of our elite football players. The Malta FA’s priority is to ensure that its technical project proceeds as planned in line with our strategy to achieve a unified game philosophy for all the National teams,” MFA President Bjorn Vassallo said.

Who is Michele Marcolini?

Michele Marcolini is a former player who has played for a number of clubs in Italy, including Bari, Torino, Atalanta and Chievo Verona, and with junior Italian National Team selections.

Marcolini has coached several Serie B and C teams and won the Coppa Italia Serie C with piemontese club Alessandria in season 2017-18.

Mandello is also a former player who started his football career with Monza, and then moved on to play for Serie A and Serie B clubs Torino, Siena and Chievo Verona. Following retirement, he followed Marcolini’s footsteps and assisted him in a number of clubs where he worked as a football manager. Mandelli will join the current technical staff as of 1st January 2023.