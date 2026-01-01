Dar tal-Providenza annual New Year's Day fundraiser underway

Dar tal-Providenza has kicked off its annual New Year’s Day fundraising marathon dubbed Festa ta' Ġenerożità (Feast of Generosity).

The event runs until midnight and is crucial to raise funds for the organisation’s home in Siggiewi that caters for persons with a disability.

The charity needs some €7 million each year to maintain its residential facilities and the New Year's Day event has become its most important fundraiser to help meet these costs.

A mass was held at 9am, celebrated by Archbishop Charles Scicluna, followed by the marathon, which started at 10:30am and is set to continue throughout the day to midnight

The event takes place at Dar tal-Providenza's primary complex in Siġġiewi, home to three residences: Villa Mons. Gonzi, Villa Papa Giovanni and Villa Papa Luciani. Beyond this main site, the charity operates four community homes across the island: Żerniq in Siġġiewi, Akwarell in Qawra, Dar Pirotta in Birkirkara and Shalom in Żurrieq.

Members of the public can support the fundraiser through telephone donations at 5170 2013 for €15, 5180 2014 for €25, 5190 2085 for €50, and 5130 2022 for €100. Those wishing to donate €7 can send an SMS to 5061 8922.

Mobile payments of any amount are also accepted through BOV Mobile or myAPS on the number 7932 4834.