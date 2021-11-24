On Malta’s foreign policy strategy | Christopher Cutajar
The pandemic has completely changed the world as we know it, bringing in a new element of uncertainty. Malta will need to adapt to such changes and new realities, such as the uncertain global economic climate
Whether we like it or not, we are part of a global community, and our foreign policy determines our place in it. No country can prosper and fulfil its interests by being in isolation. Citizens tend to concentrate and focus more on our domestic policy, on issues which effect their daily lives. Most often, the significance of foreign policy goes unnoticed.
However, choosing between domestic and foreign policy and priorities is a false choice. Both are equally important, and they determine each other.
Our foreign policy is shaped to serve the country and its citizens, even those living abroad. This week, the Ministry for Foreign and European Affairs has launched ‘Malta’s Foreign Policy Strategy’ for public consultation, whereby for the first time our foreign policy is laid out in a strategic document.
Malta’s foreign policy is based on our interests and value system, underpinned by the constitution, the rule of law, equality of opportunity and sustainability.
As a small state, Malta is a bridge-builder, committed to neutrality, disarmament, peace and consensus through dialogue with all. While not being pretentious, and acknowledging our constraints, our size should not be perceived as a limitation either. Small states can surprise by launching initiatives that mobilise and galvanise the international community.
In fact, in 1988, Malta was the first country to formally table the issue of climate change as a political agenda item during the 43rd Session of the United Nations General Assembly. Today, climate change is a priority for the international community, considered as a global threat.
In a globalised world, characterised by political, economic, environmental and technological change, it was necessary for Malta’s foreign policy to reflect and adapt to new global realities, and thus be agile and inclusive, guided by clear goals, and supported by domestic policy. This is even more relevant against the backdrop of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Another important aspect of Malta’s foreign policy is that of coherence between domestic and foreign policy. A credible foreign policy requires coherence and close coordination between all actors within the government, external stakeholders and activities, to ensure a clear and consistent message. This is the basis of Malta’s foreign policy strategy, reinforced by three strategic goals on the following themes: prosperity; peace, security and dialogue; and influence in strategic regions and multilateral fora.
Through the strategic framework and identified objectives, Malta aims to translate words into actions, which in return can achieve tangible results for its citizens.
Foreign policy should be regarded as an integral part of Malta’s decision-making process. The way Malta interacts with the wider world, and what happens outside Malta’s shores, is likely to have an impact domestically.
Have your say! The Foreign Policy Strategy was launched for public consultation and is available online on konsultazzjoni.gov.mt. The consultation period closes on Wednesday 8 December 2021.
Christopher Cutajar is Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Foreign Affairs