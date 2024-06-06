The opposition that has no name
Maltese politics is crying out for some bright stars to combat the establishment and change it not from within but from without through the polling booths
You do not need to read through the survey published today to realise that a vast chunk of very young Maltese and Gozitan voters are switched off. They are disengaged from politics. Those that will vote will do so because their parents or peers have started a conversation about voting. Others have simply been told what to do.
The sensible thing to do is to tell your children who are of age to vote nothing at all.
From my experience with young people, the topic of the European election is simply non-existent. They simply could not give a hoot. Many who are expected to vote for the first time, do not even know how to vote and why they should vote.
The MaltaToday survey states that 30% of all voters will not vote. Of these 44% are under the age of 35. In a country dominated by political messaging and party propaganda, that number is not a small number. If surveys are to be believed, the number of people who will vote for the opposition parties and small parties and not vote will add up to around 65% of the electorate.
In other words, around 228,000 voters are on the other side of the fence. The 228K are represented by non-voters, small parties and the PN.
Democracy has strange ways and there is little doubt that the Labour Party will sing a song of victory next Sunday even though it would have lost a seat. For parliamentary elections are not only based on numbers but also on representation.
But that victory could be a pyrrhic one. There is disaffection brewing and the only reason it has not coagulated into something effective is because of the absence of a charismatic leader.
Beyond the economic successes, there are many reasons for discontent and they have been repeated for too many times.
Sunday will be yet another opportunity for Malta to elect its six MEPs. And many of those who have opted not to vote, will probably argue that many of these elected MEPs will only think of themselves. It is not entirely true but such an observation is not borne out of thin air.
That argument holds in particular for Roberta Metsola, who has been asked over and over again to return to Malta and lead the Nationalist Party. So far, she has reneged on this and continues to eye positions in the EU. There is little to suggest this will not be the case when she returns to Brussels on Monday after this election.
Sunday’s result will land the Labour Party with yet another victory of sorts. But this election should serve as a warning bell. The PL must ask itself whether it can remain poker-faced in front of corruption scandals, abuse of power and arrogance.
After Sunday, it will have to grapple with the Muscat legacy, not only entrenched in the party psyche but now part and parcel of the party’s grand strategy. There will also be the issues that have been ignored for far too long such as environmental degradation, planning mayhem and traffic chaos.
On the other side of the fence, the PN will probably also declare victory because of its third seat. But it will not be enough to assure it a victory in the next general election.
A credible, sexy and viable blueprint and a more eloquent visionary leader could solve the problem exacerbated by Bernard Grech hanging on at all costs.
And with regards to the small parties, fragmentation will never help, and neither will unconvincing fellinisque political personalities. The Green Party needs to team up with other useful politicians and independents need to come together and work together.
Maltese politics is crying out for some bright stars to combat the establishment and change it not from within but from without through the polling booths.