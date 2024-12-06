A guide to action: Malta’s fight against gender-based violence | Charmaine Mangion
“Violence has no place in our society.” It’s a phrase we hear time and again. Yet, it persists.
As Malta observes the 16 Days of Activism against Gender-Based Violence, the Consultative Council in for Women’s Rights in recent months held direct discussions with the Gender-based Violence and Domestic Violence Commissioner and the Malta Police Force on a number of guidelines for combating domestic violence. These guidelines, shaped by input from nearly 20 NGOs and experts as members of the council, are about moving beyond words to real, measurable action.
Malta has made significant progress under the Istanbul Convention by strengthening its legal framework through the Gender-Based Violence and Domestic Violence Act (2018). The exercise helped align national laws with international standards.
The country has also established specialised support services, such as the Santa Lucia domestic violence hub, to provide immediate police assistance and psychological support to survivors.
Public awareness campaigns have been instrumental in educating communities about gender-based violence. These advancements reflect Malta’s commitment to protecting victims and preventing abuse. Yet, challenges remain: Court delays, resources, and deep-rooted cultural stereotypes that still stand in the way of justice. The Council’s approach during such consultations is to discuss these issues head-on with practical, victim-centred consultations.
Risk assessments: First step towards real protection
Risk assessments must be an automatic procedure for every reported case of violence, with a process for individuals to opt out, rather than requiring them to opt in. The process must be tailored to Malta’s unique context, considering specific threats like stalking, digital harassment, and mental health vulnerabilities. We must continue to strengthen the psychological triage services at the Santa Lucia Domestic Violence Hub, which has already proven to be a vital resource for offering immediate and compassionate support to victims. As the Mtarfa hub becomes operational soon, it will further expand this essential network.
These hubs play a critical role in addressing domestic violence by ensuring timely intervention during the initial reporting process, offering victims a safe space to seek help without delay. Additionally, the council proposes the creation of a specific hub in Gozo.
Legal protections: Immediate action, stronger safeguards
Temporary Protection Orders (TPOs) must be issued within 12 hours of a high- risk report, and they need to be extended beyond the current 30-day limit, especially given the delay in court proceedings. Protection orders should be made available immediately, independently of criminal cases, ensuring victims are not caught in a drawn-out legal struggle. Breaching these orders must come with serious, enforceable penalties. The introduction of panic alarms to immediately alert authorities during high-risk situations marks a significant step forward in victim protection. These alarms shall provide real-time alerts to police, ensuring swift action and greater safety for those at risk of imminent harm.
Reforming court processes: Swift, supportive and effective
The court system is failing victims; delays, lack of support, and overwhelming trauma make the experience unbearable for many. Specialised magistrates for domestic violence cases, prioritisation of high-risk victims, and streamlined procedures are essential. Victims need ongoing trauma-informed support and legal assistance throughout the process. The goal is simple – justice must be swift and supportive, not a painful ordeal.
Education and prevention: Changing mindsets, changing futures
Prevention starts with education. Schools should integrate GBV awareness into the curriculum, teaching students about consent, healthy relationships, and breaking harmful stereotypes.
Equally important, professionals who may encounter victims or survivors in their work – such as teachers, healthcare providers, and community workers – must be trained to identify and respond sensitively to signs of abuse, even if they do not work directly in the field.
Tackling cyber violence and economic dependence
Cyber violence laws must be updated to explicitly address online harassment and gendered hate speech. We also need digital literacy programmes to empower victims to protect themselves online. Addressing economic dependence is just as crucial.
Victims cannot escape abusive relationships if they are trapped financially. Emergency housing, job training, and relocation funds are critical to breaking these cycles of control.
Perpetrator accountability: Ending the cycle of abuse
Perpetrators must be held accountable, not just punished. Rehabilitation programmes, post-release monitoring, and electronic tagging are necessary to ensure offenders can’t harm again. Addressing the root causes of violence is key to reducing reoffending and protecting victims.
A shared responsibility: Collective action for change
Combating gender-based violence is not just the responsibility of one group; it requires the collective efforts of the government, NGOs, employers, and the public. By keeping this momentum of awareness and building on it, it can contribute to move closer to being the kind of society where violence is simply not tolerated, and victims are supported at every stage.
The importance of campaigns: 16 Days of Activism
Campaigns are critical in raising awareness but on its own it is not enough. Awareness must lead to change. These campaigns remind us of our responsibility to address gender-based violence every day, not just during designated periods. When combined with ongoing consultation and policy development, they provide the momentum needed to make lasting change.
Campaigns like the 16 Days of Activism are more than just a calendar event. They’re a stark reminder that the battle against violence cannot be reduced to token gestures or fleeting moments of attention. These campaigns should ignite real, sustained awareness, spark conversations that matter, and most importantly push for genuine, lasting policy change.