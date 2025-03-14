AI’s so confusing! Which AI tool does what?
The best approach for those new to AI is to start small - experiment with free models like ChatGPT, Gemini, and Bing Copilot to understand how they work
Artificial intelligence (AI) is advancing incredibly, transforming how we write, research, design, and even create videos. But with so many different AI tools available, it’s easy to feel overwhelmed. ChatGPT, Gemini, Bing Copilot, Grok, Sora—these names are everywhere, but what do they actually do? More importantly, how can everyday users access and use them effectively? Understanding these tools is the first step in making AI work for you, whether a student, professional, or creative.
At its core, an AI model is designed to assist with specific tasks by analysing vast amounts of data and generating responses based on user prompts. Unlike traditional software, which follows strict programming rules, AI adapts, learns from interactions, and provides more natural, human-like outputs. Some models focus on generating text, others create images, and some produce hyper-realistic videos. Knowing which AI model suits your needs can save time, enhance creativity, and improve efficiency.
ChatGPT by OpenAI is one of the most widely used models for text-based AI. Available at chat.openai.com, it allows users to type questions or prompts and receive detailed, well-structured responses. The free version runs on old models, while the paid version, GPT-4, offers better reasoning and accuracy. It’s beneficial for writing essays, generating creative content, answering research questions, and coding. Similarly, Gemini, Google’s AI assistant, can be accessed at gemini.google.com. Gemini integrates with Google Search and Google Docs, making it a convenient tool for students and professionals working within Google’s ecosystem. While the free version is powerful, the premium version offers more advanced reasoning capabilities. Another option is Bing Copilot, a free AI model embedded in Microsoft’s Bing Search (bing.com). It provides AI-assisted answers alongside search results, making it a valuable tool for quick fact-finding. However, it tends to be more limited in depth compared to ChatGPT and Gemini.
AI has also made significant strides in visual content creation. DALL·E, developed by OpenAI, generates high-quality images from text descriptions and is integrated into Bing and ChatGPT for pro users. This tool is ideal for designers, marketers, and content creators looking to produce unique visuals without traditional design software. Another AI model, Grok (https://x.com/i/grok), developed by xAI, is known for generating images with fewer content restrictions, allowing more flexibility and raising ethical concerns. If AI-generated video content is what you’re looking for, Qwen by Alibaba (https://chat.qwen.ai/) or Sora (https://sora.com/), OpenAI’s latest innovation, can create hyper-realistic videos from text prompts. While not widely available, it represents a significant breakthrough in AI-driven filmmaking and digital content production.
AI is also proving invaluable for research and analysis. Grok and Gemini can process vast amounts of information, summarise key points, and help users digest complex materials with their Deep Research feature. These tools are useful for journalists, researchers, and students, capable of processing large datasets consisting of more than 100 documents. However, while AI-generated summaries are convenient, they are not always accurate. Cross-checking information remains essential, particularly for academic or professional work.
One of the most practical applications of AI is in creating presentations and infographics, making it easier than ever to transform complex ideas into engaging visuals. Instead of spending hours manually formatting slides and charts, AI-powered tools now automate the process, allowing users to focus on content rather than design. Napkin.ai is a tool that converts raw text into structured diagrams and flowcharts, making it ideal for brainstorming sessions, project planning, and strategic mapping. Infograph.ai takes this further by generating visually appealing infographics from data, helping users present statistics, comparisons, and key insights in a more digestible format. Gamma is a powerful AI tool for those creating full presentations that builds PowerPoint slides from simple text prompts, structuring information logically while maintaining a professional layout. Google’s Notebook LM is another innovative tool that assists users in compiling information from multiple sources to create structured presentations. Instead of manually organising notes, Notebook LM extracts key points and arranges them coherently in a podcast, making it especially useful for researchers and educators who must present findings effectively. These AI-driven tools simplify what was once a tedious process, allowing professionals and students alike to create compelling presentations with minimal effort.
While AI offers incredible opportunities, it also comes with challenges. Issues such as misinformation, bias, and content restrictions must be considered. Some AI models, like Grok, have fewer safeguards, raising concerns about the responsible use of AI-generated content. On the other hand, platforms like ChatGPT and Gemini implement stricter guidelines to prevent misuse. As AI-generated content becomes more sophisticated, distinguishing between human and machine-created work is becoming increasingly complex, highlighting the need for ethical AI practices.
The best approach for those new to AI is to start small—experiment with free models like ChatGPT, Gemini, and Bing Copilot to understand how they work. Learning their capabilities and limitations will help users make more informed choices. Whether you’re writing, researching, designing, or presenting, AI can be a powerful assistant, streamlining tasks and boosting creativity.
Rather than feeling overwhelmed by the growing number of AI tools, think of AI as a digital toolbox—each model serves a specific purpose, and the key is knowing which tool to pick for the job. With the proper knowledge and approach, AI can transform how we work, learn, and create. The future of AI isn’t just about having access to these tools—it’s about using them wisely and responsibly to enhance productivity and innovation.