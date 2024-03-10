menu
Cartoons
Cartoon: 10 March 2024
Cartoon by Mikiel Galea
Mikiel Galea
10 March 2024, 7:25am
Cartoon by Mikiel Galea
TWEET
SHARE
Mikiel Galea has been MaltaToday's cartoonist since 1998
