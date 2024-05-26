menu
Cartoons
Cartoon: 26 May 2024
Cartoon by Mikiel Galea
Mikiel Galea
26 May 2024, 8:57am
Mikiel Galea has been MaltaToday's cartoonist since 1998
More from Mikiel Galea
