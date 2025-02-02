menu
Cartoons
Cartoon: 02 February 2025
Cartoon by Mikiel Galea
Mikiel Galea
2 February 2025, 6:30am
Cartoon by Mikiel Galea
TWEET
SHARE
Mikiel Galea has been MaltaToday's cartoonist since 1998
