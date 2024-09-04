Abela should not replace inexperience with entitlement
Helena Dalli is applying all the pressure she can in Malta and Brussels to try and secure a second term and it is an open secret that Von der Leyen is rooting for her... the question Robert Abela should be asking himself is, will a second Helena Dalli term be beneficial for the country? This leader does not think so
Achieving gender balance in the European Commission is not only salutary for democracy but it sends a powerful message in favour of equality.
However, as much as this is a desirable target, the EU treaties that govern the process by which commissioners are appointed put no such obligation on the member states. Essentially, nominations are within the sole competence of the member states and they have no obligation to propose two names – a man and a woman – as requested by Ursula von der Leyen.
Unless the system changes at its core, the European Commission president’s request for two names remains just that – a request that carries no legal or procedural weight.
Additionally, no politician in their right mind would propose two names, knowing full well what the optics would mean for the person who is not chosen.
Evidently, Von der Leyen is trying to give her request political weight as she tries to cajole (some would say bully) some of the member states into replacing their male nominees with women. And Malta is one of these states.
Malta’s small size makes it a natural state to pick on in these circumstances. The problem is that Robert Abela made it easier for Von der Leyen to keep pushing at the door when he picked Glenn Micallef.
Despite his knowledge of EU affairs and experience at the negotiating table as the Prime Minister’s ‘sherpa’, Micallef has never held a ministerial post let alone contested for political office. These factors, coupled with his relatively young age, militate against him even though they should not automatically disqualify him. After all, there have been commissioners who never held executive jobs or contested elections.
But in this game of high stakes, Malta cannot afford to give its ‘opponents’ an inch, which is why Micallef’s choice was not the best one in the circumstances. This leader doubts Von der Leyen would have insisted so much on a replacement had Malta’s nominee been Chris Fearne.
Nonetheless, Abela may choose to ignore Von der Leyen and allow Micallef to run the gauntlet in the hope that his performance during the parliamentary hearings will woo MEPs. It will be a tough job because the European Parliament is not averse to the need for gender equality in the Brussels executive. Unless Micallef can deliver a stellar performance, he is very likely to be put on the chopping block by MEPs, which will force Abela to propose a replacement.
However, whether Abela chooses to capitulate to Von der Leyen’s wishes now or allows Micallef to be botched by MEPs, the replacement should not be Helena Dalli.
Dalli’s tenure as equality commissioner over the past five years has been lacklustre. She carried little clout and acquiesced to whatever came the Commission’s way.
The only time she ended up in controversy was when she published internal guidelines for Commission officials on the use of inclusive language. The well-intentioned guidelines sought to embrace the EU’s diversity by suggesting alternative language to common stereotypes. The guidelines were meant for official communications.
But when all hell broke loose and far-right politicians aided by some in the mainstream centre-right dished out the narrative that Brussels wanted to ban the word ‘Christmas’, Dalli did not have the temerity to stand her ground. She did an immediate U-turn and withdrew the guidelines.
It is also unclear whether Dalli brought the reality of a small country to the Commission table whenever new measures and directives were being discussed that could have a detrimental impact on Malta. Although Commissioners do not act in representation of their home countries they are expected to bring that voice to the table.
Dalli is applying all the pressure she can in Malta and Brussels to try and secure a second term and it is an open secret that Von der Leyen is rooting for her. The Maltese former commissioner was non-controversial and will tick the gender box for Von der Leyen.
But the question Abela should be asking himself is, will a second Helena Dalli term be beneficial for the country? This leader does not think so.
The less than decorous way Dalli reacted when she was not made president of the Republic earlier this year is another reason why she should not be considered. The outburst she had on national television during the investiture ceremony of Myriam Spiteri Debono portrayed a sense of entitlement that was embarrassing, to say the least. Dalli had come out guns blazing against the Opposition for opposing the nomination for president of anyone connected to the Joseph Muscat administration.
Karmenu Vella, himself a former EU commissioner and Labour minister, who was sitting next to Dalli in the TV programme was left speechless.
If Glenn Micallef does not cut it and the Prime Minister is forced to propose someone else he must seek experience but look beyond Helena Dalli.