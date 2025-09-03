PN leadership race: The day after
Whoever is elected leader of the Nationalist Party on Saturday will have to answer a key question on Sunday: How can the PN attract voters to become the largest party in the next general election?
The question is premised on the raison d’etre that a political party exists to try and win power so that its ideals and vision can be implemented. Alex Borg and Adrian Delia both aspire to become prime minister but to do so they have to widen the electoral base of the PN and reach out to those who do not find it natural to lean towards a conservative party.
Borg and Delia have both espoused a conservatism that leaves a segment of the population in limbo as to whether a future PN government under their helm would claw back civil liberties acquired over the past 12 years.
Both had voted against legislation that allows pre-implantation genetic testing on embryos in IVF processes, where there is a risk of serious hereditary disease. Delia had even, during his tenure as leader, forced his parliamentary group to vote against the introduction of special leave for parents undergoing IVF—six MPs had rebelled at the time and did not attend the parliamentary session when the vote took place.
Will a PN government led by Borg or Delia stop embryo genetic testing? Will a PN government led by Delia remove IVF leave?
And if their answer is ‘no’, will they take the roundabout route and appoint an IVF regulator who makes it harder for rights that are on paper to be accessed?
Admittedly, this is not an issue that impacts the vast majority of people. Nonetheless, it impacts people who are at their most vulnerable—people who are trying to form their own family and need scientific assistance to do so.
Both leadership aspirants have made it clear they are against abortion. There was no nuance in their reply; no exception; no attempt to even contemplate a discussion. Borg and Delia are happy with the current law that only makes an exception if a woman’s life is at immediate risk. The law as it stands today was unanimously approved by parliament in June 2023 but it was a watered-down version of a bill that had also included an exception if a woman’s health is at risk. The latter clause was eventually dropped to the dismay of pro-choice campaigners.
How will a PN government led by Borg or Delia react if confronted by a case of a woman whose health is at serious risk but doctors refuse to terminate the pregnancy since it is illegal? What will they say to that woman?
Both leadership candidates were not MPs when parliament approved marriage equality that allowed same-sex partners to enjoy the full rights of heterosexual couples. They will not claw back this right—it would be too disruptive to existing married couples.
But how will they tackle the issue of comprehensive age-appropriate sex and relationship education in schools that embraces this diversity?
We’ve had a hint of how they will react when MaltaToday asked them this very question.
Delia replied: “Teaching is always a good thing.” Borg answered: “I believe it depends on their age. We need to give them time to understand the reality out there. When they reach the age when they can really understand the realities out there, I see no problem that they understand all the realities that exist in our society.”
Their answers suggest neither will oppose an education that embraces different gender identities but much will depend on whether the administrative and educational reality on the ground will be hindered by conservative-minded appointees.
Borg and Delia had differing views on the partial-legalisation of cannabis, a reform introduced in December 2021, when asked whether they will reverse it.
Delia suggested that people should not need cannabis to enjoy themselves, hinting that he would roll back the reform. Borg said he would retain the reform but make changes to it.
Will a PN government led by Delia stigmatise cannabis users once again and burden them with the prospect of having to brush shoulders with criminals? Will a PN government led by Borg allow legalisation on paper but introduce restrictions that make it very hard for cannabis users to remain in the realm of legality?
There is no doubt that Borg and Delia are of conservative stock. There is nothing wrong with that but they will have to choose the shade of blue they would like to paint the PN with from the broad palette present in the European People’s Party. They need to understand that the Malta of 2025 is not the same as the Malta of 2013. If they are to widen the PN’s appeal, they have to hold a conversation—whether they like it or not—with that segment of society that has gravitated to Labour because of its progressive agenda.
Some of these people may be persuaded to curtail their progressive ideals for a different style of governance that is fairer, just, embraces the rule of law and ensures people can earn good money.
Nonetheless, asking people to completely abandon their ideals will be a very hard sell unless the PN also embraces compromise. Can Borg and Delia do that?
That is the question they will have to think hard about after next Saturday.