Rebuilding trust in politics: Why governance reform can’t wait
We propose a clear reform; a smaller, more focused parliament of full-time MPs who are dedicated to public service. Politics should not be a side job. It should be a calling’
Trust is the foundation of every successful country. Without it, even the best plans struggle. With it, a nation can move mountains.
For too long, Malta’s politics has been trapped in a cycle of tribal loyalty and short-term gain. We have built economic prosperity but lost something far more precious along the way—people’s faith in how we govern, and in who governs.
If we truly care about Malta’s future, rebuilding trust is not optional. It is urgent. And it starts with the hard decisions that many have avoided.
One of the first steps we must take is to reform the way our parliament works. Today, Malta has one of the largest parliaments per capita in Europe—79 MPs for a population of our size is excessive. Beyond the numbers, the structure is outdated. MPs are part-time lawmakers juggling private work and public responsibilities. This creates conflicts of interest, weakens focus, and dilutes accountability.
We propose a clear reform; a smaller, more focused parliament of full-time MPs who are dedicated to public service.
Politics should not be a side job. It should be a calling. Public trust will only return when people believe their representatives are there to serve the country first, not their private interests.
Alongside this, we need to reform how our elected officials are remunerated. The pay packets of MPs, ministers, and the prime minister should be reviewed transparently. Public service should be fairly compensated to attract talent, but it should never be a pathway to personal enrichment. We must strike a balance between fairness and responsibility, guided by public trust.
But governance is not just about parliament. It is about every part of the system. Regulators, the judiciary, enforcement agencies, public administration; they all play a role in protecting what is right and preventing abuse.
Too often, these institutions have been caught in political tug-of-war. Their leadership has been seen as rewards for loyalty rather than merit. Their independence questioned. Their effectiveness undermined.
We will rebuild these institutions with one clear rule—appointments must be based on competence, integrity, and independence, not political convenience.
Transparency must become the norm. We will open up Cabinet decisions, public tenders, and regulatory processes to greater public scrutiny. Through open data platforms and digital government, citizens will be able to see how decisions are made and how funds are spent.
These reforms are not about slogans. They are about changing the culture of governance. A culture where public office is a responsibility, not a privilege. Where decisions are made in the open, not behind closed doors. Where the law protects the people, not the powerful.
Vision 2050 recognised the need for institutional renewal. We agree. But Malta cannot afford incremental change. The damage done to public trust requires bold, credible leadership.
This is not about blaming the past. It is about owning the future.
We believe the Nationalist Party is ready to lead this transformation. Not because we are perfect, but because we are committed to doing better.
We will lead by example. By running an Opposition that is constructive, not destructive. By making governance reform the first priority, not the last. And by inviting all those who believe in Malta’s future; across parties, professions, and communities to be part of this work.
Trust is earned, not inherited. And it is fragile.
But we believe Malta can rebuild it.
By reforming our parliament, professionalising our institutions, and placing transparency at the heart of leadership, we can restore faith in our democracy.
This is how Malta will rise stronger; not only richer, but fairer, cleaner, and more united.
It is time to rebuild the foundations of our public life. And we are ready to.