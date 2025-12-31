WATCH | Prime minister delivers New Year’s message from Manoel Island in symbolic gesture

Prime Minister Robert Abela ushered in the New Year with a message delivered from Manoel Island, using the symbolic setting to underline the government’s commitment to reclaiming key sites for public use after a year dominated by debate over major development projects.

Addressing the nation, Abela described Manoel Island as “a site with a beautiful history and an even more beautiful future,” and said it would be one of three areas the government has pledged to return to the public. Manoel Island, which has long been at the centre of controversy following its transfer to MIDI under a concession agreement, was cited alongside White Rocks and Fort Campbell as locations the government now wants to transform into national parks.

The prime minister acknowledged that past contractual obligations would make the process complex but insisted the government was “resolute and ready” to return these spaces to the people. He also floated the possibility of adding Fort Tigné to the list, calling it another potential “victory for our people” and stressing the importance of safeguarding cultural heritage of national and international value from further development.

Abela said the aim was to create a Malta where families could spend time together and build memories in shared public spaces, describing this vision as central to the country he wants future generations to inherit.

Reflecting on the past year, the prime minister said Malta had weathered the effects of wars and global economic instability without halting its progress. He highlighted what he described as a strong economy that has delivered higher incomes, quality jobs and new investment opportunities, enabling the government to fund social measures.

Among the initiatives cited were free childcare, free public transport by land and sea, energy subsidies and tax removals for middle-class parents. Abela also pointed to reforms strengthening equality, including legal protections for LGBTQ+ rights, which he said reflected Malta’s broader social and economic success.

Emphasising the role of families, workers and the elderly in building the country, Abela spoke personally about his aspirations as a father, saying he wanted a better Malta for his daughter and for all children.

Looking ahead, the prime minister warned of profound changes driven by digitalisation, which he described as possibly the greatest transformation in human history. While noting that experts consider Malta among the countries best prepared for the digital era, he said further reforms were necessary to ensure these changes benefit families and businesses.

In this context, Abela announced that the government would launch Malta Vision 2050, described as the country’s first comprehensive long-term plan, to be shaped through wide-ranging consultation and aimed at guiding Malta’s development in the decades to come.