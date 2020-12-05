€500 million waste management investment hailed as ‘quantum leap’

Minister for the Environment, Climate Change and Planning, Aaron Farrugia has announced a waste management plan for the next ten years, which includes a half a billion euro infrastructure investment.

Hailed as a ‘quantum leap’ in waste management, the plan lays out 10 key courses of action for the next 10 years.

Farrugia this morning launched the official document which will then be up for public consultation between December 14 and January 18. “6 weeks where we will continue to listen,” he said.

The main objective for the €500 million waste management plan is to “maximise the resource value for waste through holistic waste management solutions, and adopting a collaborative approach whilst fostering behavioural change,” the ministry said.

The document comes after over a year of consultation with stakeholders.

Today we have a high rate of landfilling and a low recycling rate with the second highest per capita waste generation in Europe, Farrugia said, adding that “we must improve our performance.”

“These measures will ensure that Malta makes the much-needed quantum leap in waste management, that includes activities and actions required to manage waste from its inception to its final disposal,” Farrugia said.

The proposed plan is based on the following ten key courses of action, with measures, amongst others including:

1. Moving towards a circular economy: Fiscal incentives to promote repair and reuse activities; building of a repair and reuse centre; incentive use of recycled material.

2. Waste prevention: Online swap shops; digital app to publicize best practices and real-time information.

3. Waste separation: Mandatory separation for everyone including commercial outlets; introduction of new bag for separate collection of paper.

4. Waste collection: A move towards a regional approach which will lead to economies of scale; modernisation of fleet; introduction of a national schedule to harmonise collection.

5. Waste treatment infrastructure: ECOHIVE - state of the art plants to drastically decrease reliance on landfilling.

6. Extended producer responsibility: Exploring new EPR systems for disposing oils, tyres and textiles amongst others.

7. Commercial waste: Provision of additional free collections of organic waste; introduction of an eco-label for commercial outlets.

8. Educational campaigns, monitoring and compliance: Recruitment of green champions; increase enforcement to lessen abuses; publicly disclose non-compliant offenders by Government authorities.

9. Data management, research and development: Introducing advanced digital systems and artificial intelligence applications in solid waste management.

10. Stakeholder engagement: Working hand in hand with residents, local councils and regional government, the commercial sector, the industry and relevant government authorities.