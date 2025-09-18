Final turtle nest of the season hatches at Ramla l-Ħamra

The final turtle nest of the season has begun hatching in Ramla l-Ħamra, marking the closing chapter of this year’s nesting period.

During the night, more than 40 hatchlings emerged from the sand and made their way to the sea.

This season, officials from the Environment and Resources Authority (ERA) and volunteers from Nature Trust Malta (NTM) worked tirelessly to safeguard the nesting sites, ensuring the fragile eggs were protected until hatching.

Visitors to the site are being reminded to remain mindful during this sensitive period. Noise should be kept to a minimum, bright lights must not be used near the nests, and any guidance provided by volunteers should be followed closely to avoid disturbing the hatchlings.