Outlet village proposed instead of Elbros’ Kirkop garages

A major retail development is being proposed on the 32,345m² site of the Elbros Construction Yard in Kirkop, located close to Malta International Airport.

Although the site lies outside the development zone (ODZ), it falls within a designated Area of Containment, where limited commercial and industrial development may be permitted. The proposed project fronts both Triq l-Industrija and Triq il-Madonna tad-Dawl, and lies directly adjacent to the ST Microelectronics industrial complex to the south, while also abutting the airport’s Flight Path Protection Zone.

The proposal, put forward by ‪ Elbros Concrete Ltd foresees the construction of a mixed-use commercial complex that includes an Outlet Village with a supermarket and three restaurants, a 123-room hotel, office space, a medical centre, and a sports centre. These functions will be distributed over four above-ground levels, supported by three basement levels that will accommodate a total of 1,221 car parking spaces, five van spaces, and 116 bicycle/scooter bays.

Vehicular access to the site will be from Triq il-Madonna tad-Dawl, which will also serve as the main exit point, while a separate service vehicle exit is planned onto Triq l-Industrija. Pedestrian access will be provided from both streets. The building heights will vary between two and four storeys, with the highest structures reaching 18.5 metres. Several roof gardens are also included in the plans.

The proposed development will have a built footprint of 11,943m²—approximately 37% of the site—with a gross floor area (GFA) of 102,871m². The existing Elbros operations currently carried out on site will be relocated to a new pre-cast facility in Ħal Far.

Traffic studies conducted by ADI limited-an environmental consultancy-conclude that the project is expected to generate an additional 4,526 vehicles in Average Annual Daily Traffic (AADT), with corresponding emissions of nitrogen oxides (NOx), PM2.5, and PM10. The ERA has requested an Environmental Impact Study which has to assess the impacts on traffic and air quality.

The project will involve the demolition of 7,000m³ of stone and the excavation of approximately 180,000m³ of Lower Globigerina Limestone. Some of the excavated material will be reused on site, with the rest either recycled or disposed of at a licensed inert waste facility.

Most of the site lies within a Groundwater Safeguard Zone, and an active borehole is present on the premises. The land also falls within the boundaries of the L-Ajruport ta’ Ħal-Luqa Bird Sanctuary,. The nearest cultural heritage feature is a Class B menhir located approximately 500 metres to the south on Triq Valletta. In addition, part of the site’s western boundary falls within an Archaeologically Sensitive Area, as identified in the South Malta Local Plan.

Existing vegetation on site includes alien species that will be removed as part of the landscaping works. However, mature Ficus macrocarpa trees on public land just south of the site and Pinus halepensis trees along the western boundary will be retained, as will existing rubble walls. The new boundary treatments will be designed to reflect the site's surrounding limestone landscape.

The ERA has concluded that the proposed development requires a full Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA). The EIA will need to address land use, landscape and visual impact; construction-phase impacts on geology, geo-environment, and hydrogeology; traffic-related emissions and air quality; and the design of landscaping and external lighting.