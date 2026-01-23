ERA limits ship maintenance at Malta Freeport to emergencies

ERA has accepted a Birżebbuġa local council request to restrict ship maintenance at the Malta Freeport to emergency situations, as part of updated environmental permit conditions.

In a meeting held this morning the Environment and Resources Authority (ERA) has accepted a request by the Birżebbuġa Local Council to limit ship maintenance works at the Malta Freeport to emergency situations only, in response to concerns over the terminal’s impact on surrounding residential areas.

The restriction is included in an environmental permit (EP 01332/23) granted to Malta Freeport Terminals Ltd, which is valid for ten years and sets out operational conditions intended to mitigate noise, light and air pollution affecting Birżebbuġa.

The permit prohibits the dismantling of vessels within Terminal 1 and Terminal 2 quays. It also stipulates that the dismantling of quay cranes or gantry cranes may only take place subject to ERA’s approval of a detailed method statement, which must be submitted at least 30 days in advance and discussed with community representatives.

Local council representative Carmel Cacopardo welcomed ERA’s acceptance of the council’s position on ship maintenance, while noting that the permit does not formally include a separate agreement with government excluding night-time operations and crane activity at the West Quay, which is the section of the Freeport closest to residential areas. ERA board chairman Vince Cassar replied that the matter does not fall within ERA’s remit.

The permit imposes limits on activities that generate noise, restricting the testing of emergency generators, alarms, sirens and release valves to weekdays between 10am and 5pm, and prohibiting such testing on public holidays. The operator is also required to submit an updated noise monitoring study and introduce mitigation measures to reduce emissions affecting nearby sensitive locations.

Measures addressing light pollution require the implementation of a mitigation programme to reduce light intensity at residential boundaries, based on the findings of a previous lighting survey.

Air quality controls include a prohibition on blasting and spray painting on vessels within the terminal. Maintenance of terminal equipment is permitted only in designated indoor areas. Outdoor blasting may be authorised on a case-by-case basis, but is not allowed when residential areas are downwind or when wind speeds exceed force four.

The permit also includes environmental safeguards governing discharges to sea, which must be filtered, and requires immediate reporting of any accidental spills that could affect bathing water quality or public health.

Oversight of the permit conditions continues to be carried out through the existing Monitoring Committee, which oversees compliance with the Environmental Management System. The committee includes two representatives each from ERA, Malta Freeport Terminals Ltd, the Birżebbuġa Local Council, the Malta Freeport Corporation and Transport Malta.

The permit allows the Local Council to appoint an independent expert, funded by the operator up to €10,000 annually, to assist residents in understanding technical documentation. ERA is also required to notify the council of any proposed changes to permit conditions.

While welcoming the permit conditions, Cacopardo reiterated the council’s position that hull cleaning should not take place at the Freeport and should instead be carried out at the dockyard, although the operator indicated that such operations are rare.

Cacopardo noted that the monitoring framework has been in place for around 15 years and has provided regular oversight of Freeport operations.