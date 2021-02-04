Graffitti backs Nadur residents against Qortin ‘monstrosity’

Moviment Graffitti has condemned a proposal for the construction of 71 apartments over four storeys, in Nadur, Gozo on Triq il-Qortin, which falls partly outside development zones after being added to the 2006 boundaries.

The proposed development is significantly out-of-proportion with the other buildings in the area and jars considerably with the surroundings.

“If given the green light by the authorities, such a huge building would no doubt lead to the overnight transformation of this quiet countryside road,” Graffitti said in a statement.

“It is clear that this development threatens to further destroy the rural character of what was once an idyllic Gozitan village, resulting in a negative impact on the life of residents. To add further insult to injury, it will also destroy arable land that is still worked by local farmers, who will see their livelihoods destroyed and their land replaced by another ghastly, uninspiring block of apartments.”

The activists’ group said the development does not blend with the surroundings, covering a large stretch of arable land, and warned against the sudden influx of people with a substantial increase in noise pollution, traffic and demand for parking spaces in a narrow street where parking is already a problem.

The development will also restrict access to the Natura 2000 site, il-Qortin, situated at the end of the street.

“Moviment Graffitti urges the Planning Authority to reject this development which will not only contribute significantly to the continued uglification of Gozo, but will also have a very negative impact on the quality of life of the families who live in this tranquil locality and who will have to bear the brunt of yet another huge development in the middle of a rural area.

“Residents have come up in arms against this proposed development and are urging the public to support them in their fight. Gozitan and Maltese citizens alike have had enough of seeing more agricultural land brutalized at the hands of unscrupulous land speculators and gobbled-up by tarmac and hideous blocks of apartments which give nothing back to the community.”