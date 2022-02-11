menu

Lead, cadmium warning over children’s iron feeding set

The Environmental Health Directorate says a children’s feeding set risks poisoning food with lead and cadmium

11 February 2022, 11:39am
by Staff Reporter
The children's set sold by Zara Home, which comes with a warning from the health authorities
A children’s feeding set sold by Zara Home must not be used because lead and cadmium can migrate into the food during use, the health authorities have warned.

The warning was issued by the Environmental Health Directorate and concerns an enamel-coated iron   plate, mug and bowl set with the theme Sweet Bloom.

The products originated in China and have the following serial numbers:

  • Plate: 3641/202/999
  • Mug: 3641/210/999
  • Bowl: 3641/211/999

