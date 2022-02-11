Lead, cadmium warning over children’s iron feeding set
The Environmental Health Directorate says a children’s feeding set risks poisoning food with lead and cadmium
A children’s feeding set sold by Zara Home must not be used because lead and cadmium can migrate into the food during use, the health authorities have warned.
The warning was issued by the Environmental Health Directorate and concerns an enamel-coated iron plate, mug and bowl set with the theme Sweet Bloom.
The products originated in China and have the following serial numbers:
- Plate: 3641/202/999
- Mug: 3641/210/999
- Bowl: 3641/211/999