menu

Man arrested over Fgura hold-up

The man had stolen cash and a cheque from a Fgura establishment on New Year’s Day

karl_azzopardi
10 February 2020, 11:49am
by Karl Azzopardi

A 38-year-old man who resides in Bormla has been arrested over a New Year’s Day hold-up in Fgura.

The man had stolen cash and a cheque from the establishment on January 1st at around 0:45 am at knife point, before fleeing the scene of the crime.

The establishment’s owner, a 68-year-old man from Fgura, was present at the time.

According to the Violent Crimes Unit, non-stop investigations led to the arrest of the Bormla man.

Police investigations are on-going.

Karl Azzopardi is an IGM press awards (Human Stories) winner of 2019
More in Court & Police
Man arrested over Fgura hold-up
Court & Police

Man arrested over Fgura hold-up
Karl Azzopardi
Motorcyclist hospitalised following Marsa incident
Court & Police

Motorcyclist hospitalised following Marsa incident
Karl Azzopardi
Watchdog asked to investigate judge Antonio Mizzi over Melvin Theuma claims
National

Watchdog asked to investigate judge Antonio Mizzi over Melvin Theuma claims
Matthew Agius
Man seriously injured in construction site incident
Court & Police

Man seriously injured in construction site incident
Karl Azzopardi
By using this site, you agree to our Privacy Policy including the use of cookies to enhance your experience.