Man arrested over Fgura hold-up

A 38-year-old man who resides in Bormla has been arrested over a New Year’s Day hold-up in Fgura.

The man had stolen cash and a cheque from the establishment on January 1st at around 0:45 am at knife point, before fleeing the scene of the crime.

The establishment’s owner, a 68-year-old man from Fgura, was present at the time.

According to the Violent Crimes Unit, non-stop investigations led to the arrest of the Bormla man.

Police investigations are on-going.