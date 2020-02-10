Man arrested over Fgura hold-up
The man had stolen cash and a cheque from a Fgura establishment on New Year’s Day
A 38-year-old man who resides in Bormla has been arrested over a New Year’s Day hold-up in Fgura.
The man had stolen cash and a cheque from the establishment on January 1st at around 0:45 am at knife point, before fleeing the scene of the crime.
The establishment’s owner, a 68-year-old man from Fgura, was present at the time.
According to the Violent Crimes Unit, non-stop investigations led to the arrest of the Bormla man.
Police investigations are on-going.
