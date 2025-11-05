Zohran Mamdani makes history in NYC mayoral election

Zohran Mamdani has been elected mayor of New York City, marking a historic milestone as the first Muslim to lead the nation’s largest metropolis and the youngest mayor in more than a century.

The 34-year-old Democrat’s victory comes as his party sweeps several major election contests nationwide, marking the first major ballot test of Donald Trump’s second term.

Mamdani defeated independent candidate and former Governor Andrew Cuomo, as well as Republican nominee and talk radio host Curtis Sliwa, in a high-turnout race defined by sharp ideological divides and a tense relationship with the White House.

“In this moment of political darkness, New York will be the light,” Mamdani told a cheering crowd on election night. He pledged to push forward ambitious housing, transportation, and climate initiatives while openly challenging President Trump’s policies.

The president, who had previously threatened to cut federal funding to New York if Mamdani prevailed, responded with a brief post on social media: “And so it begins.”

The election results underscore a strong showing for Democrats despite Republicans’ control of the presidency. The party is projected to secure critical governor’s mansion wins in both Virginia and New Jersey, both races that Trump had aggressively targeted to expand GOP influence.

In California, voters approved a ballot measure to redraw the state’s congressional districts, a move analysts say is likely to benefit Democrats heading into next year’s national elections.